Samsung says the Galaxy S8 is going strong, with record preorders beating last year’s S7

If there’s one thing we are sure of, it’s that Samsung knows how to pitch (and sell) a device. Its latest flagship, the Galaxy S8, seems to be no different, and its undoubtedly stellar qualities have made it so that, according to the company (via VentureBeat), US preorders even managed to beat those of last year’s S7…

Although the Korean giant denied to provide specific figures just yet, it did say in a statement that the S8 (and S8+) have so far experienced a 30 percent increase in demand as opposed to their respective predecessors roughly twelve months ago, confirming the reports we’d heard a couple of weeks ago.

Here’s Samsung’s full statement, provided by Samsung Electronics America’s president, Tim Baxter:

“We are delighted to see the response to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. […] [The devices] are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded — with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in preorders versus the record preorders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing and points to a great launch week. We aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the name of a better, smarter, more exciting experience for our consumers.”

That, of course, is great news for Samsung, which is seemingly coming out untouched by the whole Note 7 debacle that appeared to have done great damage to the firm and its image just six months ago. And while it’s still too early to say, chances are that the S8s may very well be on track to reaching the company’s ambitious shipping goal.