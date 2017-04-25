YouTube Kids app is now available for current LG, Samsung, and Sony smart TVs

Announced back in February, YouTube Kids is now available for LG, Samsung, and Sony smart televisions. Oddly, none of these models run Android TV, with an Android app for the big screen only listed as “available soon.”

The TV interface for YouTube Kids is near identical to the phone and tablet version. For kids, the familiarity and the already large, simple UI should make navigation easy.

At the top left corner is a red search icon, with different video categories — like shows and learning — right next to it. Underneath are large cards of videos that feature a thumbnail, title, and clip length. All the parental control features found on the mobile app are also available here.

If you have a compatible television, head to the app store or download the latest software update:

all 2015-2017 LG webOS TVs via the LG content store

all 2013-2017 Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-Ray Players that have access to the Samsung App Store

2016-2017 Sony TVs after a firmware update

Sony sets that run Android TV are excluded for the time being,with Google only noting that an app will be available soon.

Two years after launch, YouTube Kids has 8 million weekly active viewers and 30 billion total views. However, today’s launch is still limited to the existing 26 countries where the service is available.