9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S8 from $700, Moto G Play $100, SanDisk 32GB Flash Drive $10, more

- Apr. 26th 2017 11:15 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung Galaxy S8 (unlocked) 64GB Verizon model: $700 (Reg. $756) | eBay

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked) 64GB Verizon model: $820 (Reg. $840) | eBay

Moto G Play 16GB Unlocked Android Smartphone: $100 (Reg. $150)

G-Technology 5TB G-Drive USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: $150 (Reg. $200)

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple (Product)RED Leather Case for iPhone 7: $30 (Reg. $45)

Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

