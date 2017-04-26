Lenovo publishes Android 7.0 Nougat change log for Moto X Pure, update coming soon

Lenovo has today published the Android Nougat change log for the Moto X Pure Edition, marking the first big update to the phone since all the way back in December of 2015 when the phone started getting Android Marshmallow. Now, with a change log published, Nougat is likely just around the corner…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

As is usual with Android Nougat updates, you’re going to get quick switching between apps, a multi-window view, a work mode for Android for Work users, improved Doze Mode revamped notifications, a plethora of new accessibility features, custom Quick Settings tiles, updated emoji, and lots more.

INTRODUCTION We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto Moto X Pure Edition by Motorola. This update brings Android™ 7.0 Nougat to your phone along with other improvements.

You can read the full change log over at Lenovo’s site, and stay tuned for the update’s actual rollout. Once it begins, you should begin seeing Nougat on your Moto X Pure Edition within a couple weeks.