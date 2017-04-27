9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $299, Philips Hue Starter Kit $163, Bluetooth Headphones $22, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit $163 (Reg. $200)
Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)
TaoTronics Sport Bluetooth Headphones $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
Review: Yesgo iPhone 7/Plus cases offer protection at a value price
Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style
Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Harman Kardon Onyx Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $70, Sony XPERIA XA 16GB (Unlocked) $150, more
- D-Link Wi-Fi 802.11ac Range Extender $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Logitech’s C920 HD Pro 1080p Webcam is an Amazon best-seller: $55
- Lumsing Bluetooth in Car Kit Adapter charger $6, more
- Garmin vívomove Classic Activity Tracker w/ Leather Band $89
- Penna is the retro-inspired Bluetooth keyboard we’ve been looking for
- DJI keeps it coming with new VR Goggles for Phantom and more
- Nike Flash Sale takes up to 50% off through Friday evening
- Learn to Code from Scratch: 80+ Hours of Premium Tutorials for $49
- Today’s Best iOS/Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner 2 Pro, Radar Pro, more
- Today’s Best iOS/Mac Game Deals: He Likes The Darkness, Hexus, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 + MGS V $28, Outlast $32, more
- Nintendo Switch in-stock at GameStop + $200 off w/ trade-ins
- Dremel’s best-selling Saw Tool Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $78
- DEWALT extra 30% off + free bare tools with kit purchase
- Dyson Ball Animal Complete Upright Vacuum with Bonus Tools (Refurb) $262
- Up to 60% Off Designer Jewelry and Watches in today’s Gold Box: Armani, Versace, more
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/ Touch Bar now $249 off
- Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free (Reg. $1)
- Archibald’s Adventures for iOS hits lowest price in years at $1
- Flashout 3D sci-fi racer for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock
DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone
DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window
- NuAns NEO Android Smartphone made of stone, cork, denim, more
- Amazon details new Echo Look Camera with Alexa, fashion-focused features
- Call of Duty heads back to WWII: official reveal trailer, details, more
- Genie is the multi-lingual translator for Siri and Google Assistant
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite for Xbox One/PS4 release date & new trailer
- Verizon launches Fios Gigabit Internet Connection starting at $80/month
- This power bank has an AC Outlet and USB-C to power everything imaginable
- VIZIO’s wireless soundbar packs Chromecast built-in for $250
- VIZIO unveils new M and P-Series 4K Ultra HDTVs, priced from $800
- Elago returns with M4 iPhone dock sporting familiar vintage Apple styling
- Welle transforms any surface into a smart touch-controller
- Mellow multimedia table delights with fresh design and functionality
- Bridgestone’s unique air-free tire promises to change the game
- The fan-made 2D Legend of Zelda Breath of the NES is now playable!
- SirCharge is “the world’s smallest” Keyring USB charger for your iPhone
- Symphonica all-wood natural acoustic speaker for iOS/Android devices
- Foxshot could be the lightest portable action camera for iOS
- Take a look at this giant DualShock 4 PlayStation Controller [Video]
- The Gamller controller won’t drain your iPhone battery and makes playing games a snap
- VAUX makes Echo Dot portable, adds battery and external speaker
- Knops are the volume control to your life
- GoPro provides details on upcoming Fusion spherical camera
- Cold War card game uses hidden messages to uncover double agents
- Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Apple (Product)RED Leather Case for iPhone 7: $30 (Reg. $45)
Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Mpow Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones $10, more
- Samson Go USB Mic $27 (Reg. $40)
- Parrot MiniDrone Jumping Sumo $28
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones $225 shipped
- Amazon $5 HD Digital Movie Sale
- Moto G Play 16GB Unlocked Smartphone: $100
- Wired and Popular Science bundle $8 shipped
- Canon Friends & Family Sale takes up to 50% off
- Withings Go Activity Tracker for $39
- WiOn Wi-Fi 3-Outlet Switch $30.50 (Reg. $40)
- LG Tone Bluetooth Stereo Headset $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Vansky 50-mile HDTV Antenna for $17 Prime shipped
- Stan Smith adidas Men’s Original Primeknit Shoes for $55 shipped
- Ralph Lauren Private Sale takes up to 55% off summer styles
- WEN 6-inch Bench Grinder for $31.50 (best-seller) + more
- Green Deals: 12-pack Philips A19 Soft White LED Light Bulbs $23, more
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition on Mac/PC for free
- AKG K550 Closed-Back Headphones in black for $50+ off
- Withings Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor: $64
- PUMA takes up to 75% off
- Sun Joe 18-inch Manual Reel Mower $70.50, more
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD Rental is Christine (Reg. $5)
- Free comics to start your Kindle collection
- Top Mother’s Day Gift Picks from Amazon
- DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone w/ 2.7K Camera (refurb): $319
- Super Mario 80-piece fridge magnet set for just $5
- ThinkGeek Sale takes up to 60% off Star Wars merchandise
- Stanley Mobile Work Station and Tool Box drops to $59
- Grow’n Up Climb n Slide Gym for kids $87 shipped (Reg $120+)
- Contigo 24oz Jackson Reusable Water Bottle is only $6 Prime shipped today
- Sur La Table 5-Piece Craft Beer Glass Set under $10 shipped
- Mpow Bluetooth Speaker w/ USB power for $19, more
- Z-Wave setup: Monoprice takes an extra 15% off, priced from $16
- JBL Bluetooth Speakers (refurb): Flip 2 $40 or Charge 2 $50
- GOgroove iOS/Android Car Radio Bluetooth Adapter for under $25