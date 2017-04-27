9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $299, Philips Hue Starter Kit $163, Bluetooth Headphones $22, more

- Apr. 27th 2017 11:04 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit $163 (Reg. $200)

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)

TaoTronics Sport Bluetooth Headphones $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Review: Yesgo iPhone 7/Plus cases offer protection at a value price

Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style

Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: Harman Kardon Onyx Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $70, Sony XPERIA XA 16GB (Unlocked) $150, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock

DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone

DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple (Product)RED Leather Case for iPhone 7: $30 (Reg. $45)

Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide