BlackBerry Keyone available in the US & Canada next month

First unveiled at this year’s CES, the BlackBerry Keyone (formally known as the Mercury), is the device for those who either love phones with physical keyboards or those who love the BlackBerry brand and everything it represents. It has been a long time coming, but we have officially received word from TCL that the BlackBerry Keyone will be available to purchase in the US and Canada starting on May 31st…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Customers in the US will be able to purchase the BlackBerry Keyone unlocked on May 31. From what we are being told, there will be both GSM and CDMA variants available so that the handset can be used on all of the major US carriers.

Additionally, the Keyone will be available from some carriers directly, with Sprint mentioned specifically, but we won’t know more details until closer to launch. TCL previously confirmed that the Keyone will be available for $549.

In you’re in Canada, you’re also in luck. Not only is the phone launching on May 31, it will be available for pre-order on May 18. As far as mobile carriers are concerned, the BlackBerry Keyone will be available from Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel, and Telus Business for only $199 CAD with a two-year contract.

If you would like to know more about the BlackBerry Keyone, you can check out our hands-on with the smartphone or head on over to BlackBerry’s website. Make sure to keep an eye on 9to5Google as we will have our full review of the Keyone coming soon.

Below is TCL’s press release: