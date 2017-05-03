9to5Toys Lunch Break: Gear VR Headset (refurb) $40, BLU Pure XR 64GB (unlocked) $180, Amazon Echo (refurb) $135, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Gear VR Smartphone Headset (refurb) $40 (Orig. $100)
BLU Pure XR 64GB Smartphone (unlocked): $180 (Reg. $300) | B&H
Amazon Echo (refurb): $135 (Orig. $180)
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch: $280 (Reg. $300) | eBay
Google Home Personal Assistant $114 w/ $20 Newegg Gift Card
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB Verizon (refurb): $330 (Reg. $450) | eBay
Review: Logitech’s MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse masters all your devices
Review: The iLoud Monitor Speakers w/ Bluetooth and a micro footprint
Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful
9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker $16, more
Garmin Fenix 3 Training GPS Watch $310 (Reg. up to $450)
- Canon ImageCLASS Monochrome Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $85 (Reg. $99)
- Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Final Fantasy 1-3 for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at $4
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB now $279 off
- Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
- Acer 23.8-inch 2560 x 1440 WQHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $170 shipped
- Apple 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $399 off
- Apple’s 12-inch MacBook $300 off plus open-box deals from $880
- Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $2)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons for iOS drops to just $3
- The Game of Life on iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Fieldrunners tower defense game goes free on iOS for very first time
- App Store Free App of the Week: Lily Music Creation goes free for first time
- Daily Deals: Kensington USB-C Universal Docking Station $100, more
- Justice League Dark is this week’s $1 HD Rental at iTunes
- Amazon Echo gets a certified refurbished discount to $135 (Orig. $180)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Star Wars, Brothers, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Neir $45, Mass Effect Andromeda from $32, more
- Adobe KnowHow Bundle: 65+ hours of photography and editing instruction for $65
- Wacom Intuos Art digital drawing tablet down to all-time low: $62
- DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175
- Philips Sonicare Healthy White Electric Toothbrush $60 shipped
- Black+Decker Cordless Hand Vac just $20 Prime shipped
- Char-Griller Patio Pro Charcoal Grill w/ cast iron grates for $63 shipped
- Eddie Bauer extra 40% off clearance: save on outdoor gear, basics and more
- Reebok Mother’s Day Sale: up to 65% off all women’s apparel
- Runner’s World Magazine: 1 year for $5.50 or 2 for $10 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
BatteryPro charges your Apple Watch & iPhone on-the-go, save 20% on pre-orders
Amazon’s Comixology Unlimited service now includes Marvel comics
LG intros new 43-inch 4K FreeSync display that supports four sources at once
- Watch out HomeKit, Nodez is an affordable smart home solution with Alexa support
- Vive VR Audio Strap add-on from HTC gets official release date
- Outlaw Tracker is a limited edition Porsche-inspired eBike with killer looks
- KUMIITA is a robot that can teach your child programming
- ALL-Controller supports your Xbox One, PS4 and iOS/Android devices
- Lou Board is the ultimate electric skateboard, designed for power
- aGlass adds VR eye-tracking, graphics upgrades to HTC Vive
- Best Console Releases for May: Prey, Injustice 2, Fire Emblem, more
- Logitech’s new Universal Folio keyboard case fits all iPads and Android tablets
- Nintendo New 2DS XL handheld release date + more [Video]
- LEGO returns to space with new 2,000-piece Apollo Saturn V set coming this summer
- Anki Overdrive is about to get ‘Fast and Furious’ with a new starter set
- Master & Dynamic takes the wraps off new Leica-inspired headphones
- Penna is the retro-inspired Bluetooth keyboard we’ve been looking for
- DJI keeps it coming with new VR Goggles for Phantom and more
- Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock
- DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone
- DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window
- Reolink Argus is the truly wire-free security camera for $80
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Twelve South’s HiRise Stand docks your iPhone, iPad and more for $17
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker for $149 shipped ($50+ off)
Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $29 Prime shipped, more
Fitbit discounts up to 40% off: Blaze $150, Flex 2 $60, Alta HR $130
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller w/ audio jack just $27
- Green Deals: Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat $130, more
- LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Fighter w/ 5 minifigures for $54
- Retractable Hose Reel and Nozzle from RL Flo-Master $68
- DJI Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter Drone (Refurb) $314
- Amcrest HDSeries 720p Security Camera $45 (Reg. $70+)
- Load up on Beethoven and Classic Music MP3 Albums for $1
- Spalding Official NBA Game Basketball for $86 (Reg. $140+)
- Little Tikes 3-Foot Trampoline hits Amazon all-time low at $28
- Aukey 21W Dual USB Solar Charger $40, more
- Cool iPhone Accessories: SNES30 Bluetooth Controller $40, more
- Casio Solar Watches from $17 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush for just $30 Prime shipped
- NYDJ Women’s Fashion up to 50% off highlights today’s Gold Box deals
- Bon Appetit magazine + digital iPad access for just $4 shipped
- Scotch Multi-Purpose Scissors for just $1 Prime shipped (best-seller)
- Gap, Jiffy Lube gift cards up to 20% off
- PlayStation VR for $50 off
- SoundCloud Go+ 3-month $1 (Reg. $30)
- Sam’s Club 1-year membership $45 ($85 value)
- LG Watch Style Android Wear $153 shipped
- LEGO Spider-Man Bridge Battle for $62 shipped
- LEGO Star Wars X-Wing $52
- Kindle First May eBook freebies from Amazon
- Nightcrawler and other Blu-Ray films for $5
- Acer Chromebook (refurb): $186 (Orig. $300), more
- Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)