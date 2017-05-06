This week’s top stories: Moto G5 Plus & Keyone reviews, best Android phones & watches [May], Android O beta, apps & updates, more

In this week’s top stories: Our Moto G5 Plus & Keyone reviews, the best Android phones and smartwatches for May, hints at an incoming Android O beta, new Google apps and updates, and much more.

We kick things off this week with our updated recommendations for the best premium Android phones, best Android smartwatches, and best affordable Android smartphones you can buy. Google updates its Android Beta Program website as it prepares for an imminent Android O beta launch. And Fitbit’s first post-Pebble smartwatch leaks with a mostly familiar design.

We get our first look at Google Allo’s new selfie-generated sticker pack feature. A G Suite product roadmap reveals a Google Calendar web redesign scheduled for late 2017. We review the Acer Chromebook 11 N7, a rugged, affordable laptop for students. And we give you our Moto G5 Plus and BlackBerry Keyone reviews in this week’s top videos.

