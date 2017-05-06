This week’s top stories: Moto G5 Plus & Keyone reviews, best Android phones & watches [May], Android O beta, apps & updates, more
In this week’s top stories: Our Moto G5 Plus & Keyone reviews, the best Android phones and smartwatches for May, hints at an incoming Android O beta, new Google apps and updates, and much more.
Best iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV game controllers
We kick things off this week with our updated recommendations for the best premium Android phones, best Android smartwatches, and best affordable Android smartphones you can buy. Google updates its Android Beta Program website as it prepares for an imminent Android O beta launch. And Fitbit’s first post-Pebble smartwatch leaks with a mostly familiar design.
We get our first look at Google Allo’s new selfie-generated sticker pack feature. A G Suite product roadmap reveals a Google Calendar web redesign scheduled for late 2017. We review the Acer Chromebook 11 N7, a rugged, affordable laptop for students. And we give you our Moto G5 Plus and BlackBerry Keyone reviews in this week’s top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android |
- Best Android phones you can buy [May 2017]
- Fitbit’s first post-Pebble smartwatch leaks with a mostly familiar design
- Google updates Android Beta Program website to reflect imminent launch of Android O beta
- Best Android smartwatches you can buy [May 2017]
- Sketchy leak allegedly confirms HTC’s U 11 specs, including the innovative ‘Edge Sense’
- Jelly’s 2.45-inch 4G smartphone with Android Nougat hits Kickstarter, orders ship in August
- Best affordable Android smartphones you can buy [May 2017]
- Some Galaxy S8 owners are reporting sudden random reboots
Apps |
- First look at Google Allo’s new selfie-generated sticker pack feature [Gallery]
- Opinion: YouTube channels are dying left and right, and Google isn’t doing enough about it
- G Suite product roadmap reveals Google Calendar web redesign, scheduled for late 2017
- Play Store 7.8 prepares for Instant Apps support, ‘Play Protect,’ more [APK Teardown]
- Google Photos gets new Mother’s Day movie feature, here’s how to make one
Chrome |
- Review: Acer Chromebook 11 N7 is a rugged, affordable laptop for students [Video]
- Chrome 59 beta supports native notifications on Mac, 64-bit Windows migration, APNGs, more
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Moto G5 Plus is the budget smartphone done right, again [Video]
- Review: The BlackBerry Keyone is a step back in time that I really want to love [Video]