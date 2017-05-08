9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 $206, Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook $128, Bose SoundLink Speaker $180, more

- May. 8th 2017 11:36 am PT

Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 Smartwatch: $206 (Reg. $275)

Lenovo N22 11.6-inch 4GB Chromebook: $128 (Reg. $199)

Bose SoundLink III Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $180 (Reg. $269)

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

Sonos PLAY:1 gets discounted to $180 in both colors

Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]

Anker PowerHouse sports a 120,000mAh battery, four USB ports, more: $330

Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag

Pad & Quill up to 50% off: leather backpacks, Apple Watch stand, more

Logitech M705 Wireless Marathon Mouse $19.50 (Reg. $30+)

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

