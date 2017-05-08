9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 $206, Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook $128, Bose SoundLink Speaker $180, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 Smartwatch: $206 (Reg. $275)
Lenovo N22 11.6-inch 4GB Chromebook: $128 (Reg. $199)
Bose SoundLink III Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $180 (Reg. $269)
10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]
9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sonos PLAY:1 gets discounted to $180 in both colors
- Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player $79, refurb for $65 (or less)
- Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone
- Nomad’s gorgeous Horween leather iPhone 7/Plus cases 40% off, from $24
- Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200
- Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Silver, Gold or Space Gray $299 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in multiple colors: $65 (Reg. $99)
- Caterzillar iOS platformer gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Moodnotes for iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $4)
- Block Fortress titles for iOS hit lowest price in years: $1 ea
- App Store Free App of the Week: Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $2)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons for iOS drops to just $3
- Star Wars iMessage Stickers for iOS now 50% off
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Moodnotes, Braveland, more
- Logitech Wireless Bluetooth Adapter hits $10 (Reg. $20, all-time low)
- Philips Hue Go Multicolor Smart Light for $46 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Last Guardian $29, Bloodborne from $10, more
- Amazon slashes WORX 20V String Trimmer/Blower just in time for yard work: $73/ea
- Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)
- Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Earphones now $100 (Reg. $130)
- Anne Klein watches up to 60% off in Amazon’s Gold Box, from $40
- Daily Deals: Beats Tour2 In-Ear Headphones $50, more
- LG 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer $120 (Reg. $160)
- Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design
- TP-Link and WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from $23
- Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker
- Tile Slim Phone/Item Finders: 4-Pack $52 shipped + more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger $18, more
- Eufy Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Upright/Hand Vac $90 shipped, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]
Anker PowerHouse sports a 120,000mAh battery, four USB ports, more: $330
Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag
- Reigning Champs x adidas release French Terry Collaboration
- AirBuddy is the “smallest and lightest” diving gear on the market
- Momo smart hub sports facial recognition and works with Hue, Nest, more
- GE Sol smart lamp coming this fall with HomeKit and Alexa support
- Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range
- Battle Bay for iOS/Android from the makers of Angry Birds available now
- Loewe bild 9 OLED 4K UHDTV combines mid-century design, high-end tech
- Tregren T-series is the “true” smart garden for your kitchen
- Target launches World of Inspiration Collection in time for Summer
- Acer’s newest 32-inch 4K display is definitely built for professionals
- DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175
- Monoprice unveils Strata Home: affordable Sous Vide cookers, robo vacs and more
- Dreamscreen adds reactive backlighting to your 4K TV and home theater setup
- Zara’s New Beach and Picnic Collection is full of color
- WaterField drops new Bolt waxed canvas/leather Microsoft Surface bag
- Kobo Aura H20 is a waterproof eReader perfect for days at the beach
- BatteryPro charges your Apple Watch & iPhone on-the-go, save 20% on pre-orders
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Pad & Quill up to 50% off: leather backpacks, Apple Watch stand, more
Logitech M705 Wireless Marathon Mouse $19.50 (Reg. $30+)
Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Fossil takes 25% off Gen Q Smartwatches, from $116
- Inflatable 2-Person Kayak Set by Intex back down to $65
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 SE Bundle + Prey $290, more
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar $285
- Free 6-inch sub with drink purchase at Subway
- Wired, Dwell, GQ from just over $4/yr
- GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower $266
- Hisense 50-inch 4K UHDTV (refurb) for $322
- Google Home + Philips Hue Lighting Kit $258
- NES Classic Controller hits Amazon all-time low: $8
- Get a BJ’s Wholesale Club 90-day trial membership for free
- LEGO Architecture Studio Playset now $108 at Amazon (Reg. $150)
- Black Mountain 3000-Pound Rated Dip Station $32, more
- Braun’s best-selling Wet/Dry Cordless Electric Hair Remover $71