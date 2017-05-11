Google Duo 11.0 shows early signs of picture-in-pictute mode for Android O

Last month, a teardown of Google Duo hinted that the video chatting app might soon get a picture-in-pictute mode. Version 11.0 is now beginning to rollout with the functionality partially enabled on devices running Android O.

Going to Duo’s App info page in the latest O Developer Preview reveals a new Picture-in-picture toggle under Advanced. While toggled on by default, there does not yet appear to be an in-app interface to activate PiP. Rather, it can be enabled by using Android O’s keycodes.

Doing so will pop out the current video feed you are viewing. However, that is the extent of PiP in the current iteration. Duo 11.0 crashes on O DP1 when attempting to make or accept a call. Additionally, the PiP window’s video feed freezes when popped out.

This is very likely early days for the feature, however, it is promising nonetheless. Like with YouTube, the window can be dragged around and tucked into the edge of the screen. There is also a tiny overflow menu button that does not yet do anything.

The feature will likely become more polished with new developer previews of Android O and newer versions of Duo. Google Duo 11.0 is currently rolling out via the Play Store.