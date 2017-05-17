Here’s everything new in Android O Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

Entering beta with Developer Preview 2, Android O is now stable enough to use as a daily driver. Major additions in this release include notification dots, visual changes, and fixes for bugs from the first release in March. We’re compiling a list of all the new features, so follow along.

Redesigned quick settings

Developer Preview 2 redesigns the quick settings toggles. Notably, the date and settings shortcut icon have been moved and are now below the row of toggles.

Additionally, the entire panel is now white with black text and icons displayed against the brighter background. The only hint of color is minimal usage of blue.

Notification dots + redesigned app shortcuts

In addition to notification dots, the entire long press shade has been redesigned. The shortcuts are now displayed in a unified panel that features shortcuts to the widget panel and app info page. The latter two options are still accessible on apps that don’t feature shortcuts.

More information in Security & Location

The Security & Location settings page now surfaces relevant security information. The patch level date is now easily accessible instead of buried in the System page.

Picture-in-Picture in System UI Tuner

The System UI Tuner now features a customization to add a drag or fling gesture in order to minimize picture-in-picture.

Change app icon shape

The latest version of the Pixel Launcher allows users to change the shape of app icons to Square, Rounded corner rect, Squircle, or Cylinder. At the moment, only some of the first-party Google apps change their icon when the setting is applied.

Files app renamed back to Downloads

The first O Developer Preview renamed the Files app to Downloads. This move (along with the app icon) has been reversed in DP2.

