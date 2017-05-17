‘Daydream Elements’ goes live on the Play Store in lead up to I/O keynote

Ahead of the I/O 2017 keynote, Google has released a new VR app for developers to “learn about principles and best practices” for Daydream.

First announced at Unity’s Vision conference earlier this month, the app is aimed at sharing what Google has learned about developing in VR. Specifically, Elements allows developers to experience principles like Locomotion, Menus and Virtual Controls, and Rendering and Lighting.

Creating immersive and interactive VR experiences introduces a new set of physiological, ergonomic, and technical challenges. How do you move comfortably in VR? How do you get the most performance out of mobile hardware? Elements is a collection of tested solutions that you can try, configure, and use in your own VR apps and games.

The app is rather large at 71MB and seemingly first requires users to update their Daydream controller before being able to even launch the app (we forgot to bring ours to I/O!). In one demo, users are able to draw in VR, with a tool palette somewhat reminiscent of Tilt Brush.

VR developers can learn more about these principles by heading to https://g.co/daydream/elements, though the Google Developer site is not yet live. Source code will also be available at the link.

Daydream Elements is available now on the Play Store.

