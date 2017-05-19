9to5Toys Last Call: DJI Phantom 4 Drone $729, Yamaha 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver $435, Bose Bluetooth Speaker $130, more

- May. 19th 2017 2:49 pm PT

DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb) direct from the manufacturer: $729 (Reg. $1400)

 

Yamaha’s feature-packed 7.2-Ch 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $435 (Reg. $600)

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]

 

LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set

WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home

Anker iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 Minimal Cases in multiple colors $3 (Reg. $10+)

Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

