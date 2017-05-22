Google partnered w/ UNHCR to create a tour of Syria and its crisis

It has been over six years since the start of the Syrian Crisis, and it doesn’t look like it is going to get any better any time soon. Because of everything happening in the country, many have turned to Google to ask about the crisis, the country, and the refugees. To answer all of these questions and more, Google has partnered with UNHCR to create Searching for Syria…

Over the last six years, over five million people have not only had to leave their homes but also their family and friends, as they’ve made their way out of the war-stricken country. In that time, Google.org has invested over $20 million in grant money to help over 800,000 refugees.

Searching for Syria is a joint venture between Google and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as a way to provide answers to the world’s questions. Using the UNHCR’s extensive data on Syria and Google Search trends, Searching for Syria answers questions such as “What is happening in Syria?” and “What is a refugee?” while also providing a thorough background on the history of Syria.

If you would like to know more about Google’s partnership with UNHCR, you can head on over and read the full blog post. You can also go to searchingforsyria.org to learn more about Syria, the crisis, and what you can do to help.