9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G5 + VR Headset $300, Google Pixel 32GB $575, Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat $148, more

- May. 23rd 2017 10:53 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG G5 32GB + LG 360 VR Headset: $300 ($450 value) | B&H

Google Pixel 32GB (unlocked): $575 (Reg. $750) | eBay

Ecobee3 2nd Gen. Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with HomeKit support for $148 shipped (Reg. $185)

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $28, LG 60″ 4K Smart UHDTV $650, more

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)

Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases in multiple styles from $4

iTunes Movie Deals: 10-film Action Collection $10, Pirates of the Caribbean $13, more!

LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands

This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records

Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone $90 (Reg. $140)

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

GameStop, Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, more gift cards up to 20% off

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

  • Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller + $50 Amazon Gift Card: 8-Zone $200, more
  • Aukey Car Vent Mount $5 (Reg. $10), more
  • Apple AirPort Express Base Station now $69
  • Huawei Stainless Steel Smartwatch from $170
  • Save 20% off Home and Garden Goods at eBay
  • Twelve South ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch $25
  • LEGO Star Wars sets 20% off: from $10
  • Spotify Premium 3-month trial for $1 ($30 value)
  • Sony Xperia XZ 32GB Unlocked Smartphone $330
  • Foscam R2 1080p HD Wireless Security Cam $60
  • WORX Wheelbarrow + 32V String Trimmer $200, more
  • Philips Norelco Shaver 6400 $70 shipped
  • Domino’s has a Large 2-Topping Pizza for $6
  • Samsung 2.1-Ch. 120W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Subwoofer: $100 (Reg. $150)
  • Aukey’s 1080p Dashcam w/ Sony Lens + Night Vision: $50 (Reg. $80)
  • ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent for $58
  • Garmin Forerunner 735XT Smartwatch for $315
  • Wired and Popular Science Magazine Bundle: 1yr for just $8
  • GreenWorks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer $149, more
  • iClever BoostCube+ 24W Dual USB Wall Charger $7, more
  • Linksys Tri-band Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70
  • Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack goes to $135
  • DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb): $729
  • Print, scan, copy and more on Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer: $135
  • Linksys & SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modems $20
  • BJ’s 1-Year Membership lets you save on groceries $25
  • Fallout 4 Vault Dweller’s Official Strategy Guide $10
  • George Foreman Quesadilla Maker for $14 (Reg. $22)

