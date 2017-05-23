9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G5 + VR Headset $300, Google Pixel 32GB $575, Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat $148, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG G5 32GB + LG 360 VR Headset: $300 ($450 value) | B&H
Google Pixel 32GB (unlocked): $575 (Reg. $750) | eBay
Ecobee3 2nd Gen. Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with HomeKit support for $148 shipped (Reg. $185)
Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $28, LG 60″ 4K Smart UHDTV $650, more
Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)
Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands
9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Caseology iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases in multiple styles from $4
iTunes Movie Deals: 10-film Action Collection $10, Pirates of the Caribbean $13, more!
LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5
- UGREEN 2-in-1 MFi Apple Watch & Smartphone 2200mAh Charger $42 (Reg. $56)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- SomaFM Radio Player for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $8)
- Brushstroke for iOS goes free for first time in over 2 years (Reg. $4)
- Knots 3D for iOS free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. $2)
- TopScanner PDF app for iPhone and iPad now available for free (Reg. $2)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped
- D-Link AC1900 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router down to $83 shipped (Reg. $115)
- Withings smartwatches and trackers from $65: Activité Steel $80, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Two-pack Aukey USB-C to Micro USB Adapters $6, more
- Amazon Gold Box: best-selling cooking knives and accessories from $9
- Dremel Two-Speed Rotary Kit w/ Accessories $29 (Reg. $50), today only
- Sugru Moldable Glue multi-color 8 pack for $13 (Reg. $22)
- Google Play Music + YouTube Red free trial gives you unlimited access for 4 months
- LEGO Architecture Louvre Kit, Ghostbusters Ecto-1 under $40 + more from $10
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Intex Inflatable Pools from $55 shipped
- Ameriwood Home Carson 50-inch TV stand: $47 shipped (Reg $77+)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mafia 3 $20, Overwatch from $26, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Shadowmatic, BADLAND, many more
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City’s handcrafted worlds drop to lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
- Alexa-enabled 4K TVs from Westinghouse hit w/ Fire OS built-in
- Apogee Control now comes free w/ Element 88 Thunderbolt interfaces
- Jammy: the new portable iOS-connected smart guitar with telescopic neck
- Mophie’s new Galaxy S8/S8+ cases add up to 3,300mAh of extra power for $99, available now
- Arckit lets you build custom model cityscapes easier than LEGO
- Polk’s new Chromecast-powered MagniFi soundbar offers 5.1-Ch. surround sound
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone $90 (Reg. $140)
Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)
GameStop, Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, more gift cards up to 20% off
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller + $50 Amazon Gift Card: 8-Zone $200, more
- Aukey Car Vent Mount $5 (Reg. $10), more
- Apple AirPort Express Base Station now $69
- Huawei Stainless Steel Smartwatch from $170
- Save 20% off Home and Garden Goods at eBay
- Twelve South ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch $25
- LEGO Star Wars sets 20% off: from $10
- Spotify Premium 3-month trial for $1 ($30 value)
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB Unlocked Smartphone $330
- Foscam R2 1080p HD Wireless Security Cam $60
- WORX Wheelbarrow + 32V String Trimmer $200, more
- Philips Norelco Shaver 6400 $70 shipped
- Domino’s has a Large 2-Topping Pizza for $6
- Samsung 2.1-Ch. 120W Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Subwoofer: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Aukey’s 1080p Dashcam w/ Sony Lens + Night Vision: $50 (Reg. $80)
- ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent for $58
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Smartwatch for $315
- Wired and Popular Science Magazine Bundle: 1yr for just $8
- GreenWorks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer $149, more
- iClever BoostCube+ 24W Dual USB Wall Charger $7, more
- Linksys Tri-band Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70
- Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack goes to $135
- DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb): $729
- Print, scan, copy and more on Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer: $135
- Linksys & SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modems $20
- BJ’s 1-Year Membership lets you save on groceries $25
- Fallout 4 Vault Dweller’s Official Strategy Guide $10
- George Foreman Quesadilla Maker for $14 (Reg. $22)