Google introduces ‘Family Group’ for sharing Photos, Calendar, YouTube TV, and more

Google has increasingly added family friendly functionality in its products. Today, the company is introducing a “Family Group” feature to easily share calendars, photos, notes, and content subscriptions.

A family group supports up to six people, with the person designated as the “manager” being able to create/manage accounts for those under 13, set payment methods, and decide what Google services family members have access to. Meanwhile, “parent” accounts can approve Play purchase requests and change other content restriction settings.

Services include Google Play Family Library, Play Music family plan, and YouTube TV. In the case of the latter two, family groups help manage and simplify the invitation process.

Meanwhile when enrolled in Google Photos, users will see a new family group option in the sharing menu that allows for easy sending of photos and videos to members. Family functionality in Calendar and Keep are similar with shared events, reminders, lists, and other notes.

Family features for Google Calendar, Keep, and Photos are rolling out starting today in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States. Until then, users can start by creating a family group.