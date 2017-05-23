Samsung Gear S3 Classic w/ LTE coming to AT&T starting May 26th

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier was one of my favorite smartwatches ever, and recently, I decided to move over to its brother, the Gear S3 Classic. Just like the Frontier, it’s an excellent smartwatch, but its biggest disadvantage at launch was the lack of an LTE option. Now, Samsung is bringing that to AT&T.

Announced a few weeks back, the Gear S3 Classic with LTE takes on a similar idea as the LTE-equipped S3 Frontier. It offers up the same body and screen size, as well as the same specifications and design. The only difference is the added LTE antennas.

Generally, the Gear S3 Classic sells for between $299 and $349, the former being seen at Amazon more often than not, but the LTE model asks $399 at retail. However, at AT&T, the device will cost just $249 with a two-year agreement, or $17.50 a month for 20 months. If you pick up a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus from the carrier, you can score the Classic for just $49. Sales kick off this Friday, May 26th.