9to5Toys Lunch Break: Blackberry Priv 32GB (unlocked) $225, Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60, more

- May. 24th 2017 11:04 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Blackberry Priv 32GB (GSM unlocked): $225 (Reg. $280) | eBay

Amazon 1-Day Logitech Sale up to 50% off: keyboards & more from $15

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard $60 (Reg. $80)

iOttie’s premium iTap Smartphone Car Mounts drop to $19 (over 20% off)

Anker iPhone/Android Dashboard Mount drops to $14 (Reg. $24)

Google Pixel 32GB (unlocked): $575 (Reg. $750) | eBay

Review: iClever’s Surge Protector packs 12 ports to charge your gear [Deal]

Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Kogeek’s HomeKit-enabled Light Switch now $34 w/ this promo code (25% off)

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit w/ HomeKit + Alexa support for $120, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim

Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20

Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases in multiple styles from $4

iTunes Movie Deals: 10-film Action Collection $10, Pirates of the Caribbean $13, more!

LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

