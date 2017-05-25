9to5Toys Lunch Break: Ringke Galaxy S8/Plus Cases $4, Dell 27-inch Monitor $170, more

- May. 25th 2017 11:23 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

 

Ringke Galaxy S8/Plus Cases for $4

Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI + USB: $170 (Reg. $240)

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (unlocked): $690 (Reg. $756) | eBay

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB (GSM unlocked): $780 (Reg. $850) | eBay

Review: iClever’s Surge Protector packs 12 ports to charge your gear [Deal]

Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Brother Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint for $60 (Reg. $80)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers

Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification

DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Jackery 26000mAh QC 3.0 Power Bank $53, more

 

iOttie’s premium iTap Smartphone Car Mounts drop to $19 (over 20% off)

Anker iPhone/Android Dashboard Mount drops to $14 (Reg. $24)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide