Andy Rubin’s Essential teases announcement of ‘something big’ on May 30th

Essential, Andy Rubin’s upcoming smartphone startup, has just teased an announcement for next week on May 30th. Matching earlier reports of a mid-2017 launch, this is likely the reveal of the teased bezel-less device made by the creator of Android.

Rubin teased earlier this morning with the Essential Twitter account, with the first tweet noting that “something big is coming May 30th.”

Back in March, Rubin revealed a shot of the bezel-less device, with Eric Schmidt later confirming that it would unsurprisingly run Android. Rumored at having a 5.5-inch display, the top and sides of the device are remarkably close to the edge, though it remains to be seen whether there will be a thicker bottom bezel.

In April, a purported benchmark hinted that the Foxconn manufactured device would use a Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM. Bloomberg previously noted a proprietary magnetic connector would allow for hardware accessories that expand functionality. Design-wise, the phone would have a ceramic back with metal edges.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned… — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017