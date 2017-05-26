9to5Toys Lunch Break: Asus ZenFone Zoom (unlocked) + powerbank $180, Google Home $99, SanDisk Cruzer 256GB $35, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
ASUS ZenFone Zoom 32GB (unlocked) + ZenPower 10050mAh Portable Battery: $180 ($255 value) | B&H
Google Home $99 (Reg. $129) for first time Express shoppers
SanDisk Cruzer Glide 256GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $35 (Reg. $55+)
Grab a Moto Z Play for $6/mo, or Droid at $10/mo at Best Buy
9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: 2-Pack Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus $4, more
- Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: $70 off Apple Watch Series 2, iPad mini 4 $300, more!
- Multiponk’s local iOS multiplayer free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Minimalist iOS puzzler Klocki goes free for first time in nearly a year
- Lumino City’s handcrafted worlds drop to lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mini Metro’s fantastic puzzle action hits lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Infinity Blade trilogy now down to just $1 each on iOS (Reg. up to $7)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Crazy Taxi’s wild iOS arcade racing now free for first time in years (Reg. $5)
- Cartoon Network’s iOS RPG Attack the Light hits lowest price in years: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped
- Best Buy is clearing out official Apple Watch Sport Bands, starting at $34 (or less)
- Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets $124 discount, priced from $475
- Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more
- Mophie Juice Pack Battery for iPhone 7/Plus for $50 shipped (Reg. $99)
- Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker now $208
- Status Audio HD One over-ear headphones drop to just $28 shipped today
- Memorial Day Magazine Sale from under $5/yr: Wired, ESPN, Dwell, GQ, more
- Twelve South’s sleek Compass 2 stand for iPad Pro/Air/mini $30 (25% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Samurai II, 3D Pool, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: XCOM 2 $25, AC Collection from $20, more
- Dyson AM08 Bladeless Pedestal Fan for $144 (cert. refurb, Orig. $350)
- Daily Deals: Brother All-In-One Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint $40, more
- Amazon has this 22-inch Husqvarna Lawn Mower on sale for $288, today only
- Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch now $40 (Reg. $50)
- Verizon offers a $50 Visa Gift Card w/ purchase of the new Samsung Gear 360 VR
- Star Trek Enterprise: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $50 (Reg. $75) at Amazon
- HD Movies to own for $5 at Amazon: Pan, Good Will Hunting, Termintator 2, more
- Ninja Nutri Bowl Blender hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped (Reg. $100+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more
Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power
Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Makerball is a DIY Pinball Machine that is completely customizable
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- 8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
- Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
- DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
- Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
- Kanex debuts new GoPower Magnetic Charging Apple Watch Stand, more
- BOSON Building Blocks bring LEGOs and other projects to Life!
- Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]
- Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote
- Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth
- The Witcher takes on Game of Thrones with new Netflix series
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
JBL Charge 2+ Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker $60 (Reg. $80)
Logitech K750 Wireless Keyboard (cert. refurb) now $30
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Mophie Juice Pack Battery for iPhone 7/Plus for $50
- Ringke iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus cases for $4
- Pad & Quill offering 20% off leather/linen iPad & Apple Watch accessories
- Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 7 cases are on sale at Amazon from $24
- iHome SmartPlug with HomeKit/Alexa hits Amazon all-time low: $42 shipped
- DODOcase Memorial Day Sale 25% off
- Twelve South BackPack for Mac Storage Shelf at $25
- Monoprice 15W Tube Amplifier $50 (Reg. $80)
- Belkin Memorial Day Sale 30% off
- PS4 Slim 500GB Call of Duty Bundle now just $220
- Puma takes an extra 20% off
- Green Deals: WORX 14-inch 24V Cordless Lawn Mower $160
- Philips Hue HomeKit-enabled Starter Kit $122 (Orig. $180)
- Dell 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI + USB $170
- Smartphone Accessories: 2-Pack Lightning Cables $10, more
- CyberPower 1325 VA UPS w/ 10 AC outlets & 2 USB ports for $125 (Reg. $180)
- Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrips for under $17 at Amazon (all-time low)
- Amazon will send you 50 4×6 prints for FREE w/ this code
- Rosetta Stone: Levels 1-2 Box Sets now $120 (Orig. $200)