9to5Toys Lunch Break: Asus ZenFone Zoom (unlocked) + powerbank $180, Google Home $99, SanDisk Cruzer 256GB $35, more

- May. 26th 2017 10:29 am PT

ASUS ZenFone Zoom 32GB (unlocked) + ZenPower 10050mAh Portable Battery: $180 ($255 value) | B&H

Google Home $99 (Reg. $129) for first time Express shoppers

SanDisk Cruzer Glide 256GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $35 (Reg. $55+)

Grab a Moto Z Play for $6/mo, or Droid at $10/mo at Best Buy

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

Smartphone Accessories: 2-Pack Anker Screen Protectors for iPhone 7/Plus $4, more

DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more

Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power

Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release

JBL Charge 2+ Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker $60 (Reg. $80)

Logitech K750 Wireless Keyboard (cert. refurb) now $30

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

