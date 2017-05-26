Huawei Watch 2 Classic now available at Best Buy, Amazon for $370

The Huawei Watch 2 was announced back in February, and the sportier version of the watch hit stores around this time last month. Now, the slightly-more-expensive “Classic” version of the Huawei Watch 2 is available at Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers…

The Huawei Watch 2 Classic is almost identical to the standard Huawei Watch 2, with a 1.2-inch display at 390 x 390 resolution, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and a 420mAh battery. The watch, like the standard Watch 2, goes with just 2GB of on-board storage. And in terms of physical size the watch has a 45mm watch casing, 3mm larger than the original.

You’ll also find the Huawei Watch 2 Classic to have a heart rate sensor, NFC for Android Pay, and GPS and IP68 water resistance. The watch doesn’t have a fancy rotating crown like the new LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, but it does feature the same Android Wear 2.0 and a pair of hardware buttons.

Both Best Buy and Amazon are offering the stainless steel titanium gray watch for $369.99 with free shipping starting today, and other outlets like B&H should have availability soon. If you’re interested in the slightly-cheaper Sport version of the watch, you can find it at various retailers for $300.