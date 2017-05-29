Samsung SoundAssistant improves audio controls on your Galaxy smartphone

Audio is something that’s important to me when it comes to a smartphone. Headphones or not, I appreciate being able to get quality sound out of my device. While the Galaxy S8 has its flaws in this area, Samsung helps to make up for that with fantastic audio controls behind the scenes. Now, with a new app, Samsung is giving users even more control over their audio experience.

Samsung SoundAssistant is a new app, available now via Google Play, which primarily adjusts how you can control audio on your device. The app enables “150 steps of fine volume” control and also supports a special floating EQ. This panel pops up over what you’re doing and, of course, gives standard volume controls, but it also offers up the ability to tune the volume of specific apps. This allows users to set a specific volume for a music app with a different setting for say, a game.

Further, SoundAssistant can re-program the default action of the volume buttons on the side of the device. Out of the box, they default to ringer volume, but this app enables adjusting that to media volume if preferred.

The app’s best feature, however, is limited to the Galaxy S8 family. Through the app, users can specify which method of output each specific application uses. For example, Spotify could be set to play through a Bluetooth speaker while something like Battle Bay could be directed through the phone’s speaker.

SoundAssistant is currently available for download on the Play Store and works with any Samsung Android smartphone that is running Android Nougat.