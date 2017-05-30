Essential founder Andy Rubin to talk at Code Conference today at 6 PM PT, watch here [Livestream]

The father of Android, Andy Rubin, launched his company’s first products today: the Essential Phone and the Essential Home. It just so happens that today’s launch also marks the day that Andy will be sitting in for a talk at Recode’s Code Conference this evening, and you can watch it live here.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

In case you missed it, the big news today was the Essential phone. Packing a premium titanium and ceramic build and a unique magnetic connector for modular accessories, Rubin and co. hope that their phone will stand out as a high-value and no-frills option for Android enthusiasts.

The phone is going to have a Qualcomm 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will have a 13MP dual-camera shooter on the back, and the front-facing camera is 8MP and supports 4K video. The whole package is going to run you $700, or you can pay $50 extra to get the 360-degree camera accessory.

The other product launched today was the Essential Home, which intends to compete with the likes of Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speaker. The small device with its circular screen uses a custom Ambient OS, and Essential says “you’ll actually be proud to display [it] in your home. No boxes, tubes or strange lights.”

The talk with Andy starts at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.