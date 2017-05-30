Specs leak for Moto E4 reveal a low-end device with NFC in some markets

Earlier this month, Motorola went further downmarket with the Moto C. However, the Lenovo-owned company is still iterating on the E line, with specs leak revealing another low-end device.

The base Moto E4 will use a quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable via microSD up to 128GB. A 5-inch 720p display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 with oleophobic coating.

The camera is again at 8-megapixels with a 5-megapixel front facer. This device unfortunately charges its 2800mAh battery via microUSB. However, the most interesting spec on this device is NFC, which would allow for Android Pay.

Also notable is how the device is apparently launching with Android 7.1.1. At the moment, even the Moto Z flagship has yet to be updated to the latest point release of Android.

A Plus variant is likely, with rumors pointing to a larger 5.5-inch display and even larger 5000mAh battery. That screen size would be a particular departure from the current E3 Plus from last year.

The Moto E4 is rumored to launch in Canada on July 17th at 249.99 CAD ($185.64).

With leaks for Motorola devices ramping up in recent weeks, it’s likely that an official announcement for the company’s full 2017 lineup is coming sooner rather than later.