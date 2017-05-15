The Moto C and Moto C Plus offer barebones specs, big batteries, start under $100

First leaked last month, Motorola today has unveiled two new budget smartphones: the Moto C and Moto C Plus. Although these are on the new lowest-end of Motorola’s lineup, the Moto C could make for the perfect smartphone for first-time Android users or as a backup burner device…

The Moto C is the definition of a low-end budget smartphone and comes in several configurations with 3G and 4G models. Both variants come with a 5MP rear-facing camera, a 2MP selfie camera with a LED flash, a 5-inch, 854 x 480 display, 2,350 mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, and either 8GB or 16GB of storage with the option to add more via microSD.

The 3G model with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 1.3GHz32-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU will be available for purchase for only €89. The 4G version will be available starting at €99 running a 1.1GHz 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor.

The Moto C Plus, on the other hand, is a little more straightforward. For only €119, you get a 5-inch, 1280×720 display, an enormous 4,000 mAh battery, an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 2MP selfie camera with LED flash, a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, and 16GB of built-in storage with a microSD card slot. Depending on the region, the C Plus will either have 1GB or 2GB of RAM.

Both the Moto C and the Moto C Plus run Android 7.0 out of the box and will be available in a wide variety of colors including Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Motorola will be bringing either of the Moto C devices to the US. According to Motorola’s blog post, both smartphones will begin shipping later this spring in Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

