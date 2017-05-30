Waze sending out emails to Android Auto beta testers, beta release could be just a few weeks away

It seems like we’ve been saying that Waze is coming to Android Auto for ages now, but in the public eye, very little progress has been made. Waze announced plans about two months ago for a beta test, and today it’s finally taking action on that.

Thanks to an anonymous source, we now know that Waze is giving its testers new instructions on how to use the beta version of Waze for Android Auto. Through a Play Store beta, the app will be available to those testers with feedback being collected via Centercode. The email asks testers to update their Centercode profiles, and lists which Android Auto device they will be testing (note: not Android devices with the Android Auto app).

The email also notes that users will need to be using Android Lollipop and up, as well as ensuring that they are using a hardwired connection (although Android Auto requires this anyway). Further, this reveals that the Waze app for Android Auto will be intentionally stripped of some features simply to keep the interface optimized for car dashboards.

It’s still unclear when Waze will publicly land on Android Auto, but this shows that progress is at least being made…