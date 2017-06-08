What’s your favorite new feature found in Android O Developer Preview 3? [Poll]

About a week earlier than we had expected, Google today announced that it would begin pushing out the third Android O Developer Preview. After spending most of the day digging through it, we found a bunch of small yet noticeable user-facing changes. Which of these changes is your favorite?

One of the biggest additions was that with this release, we now have confirmation that Android O will be version 8.0 of the operating system. Secondly, something that was actually briefly talked about at I/O 2017, there are now new gorgeous notifications that change in appearance and color based on the album art that it’s displaying.

In addition to those, we have an entire list of new features that we’ve been able to find in Developer Preview 3. You can read all about those changes in our post here or watch the video embedded below.

So, which of the new features in Android O Developer Preview 3 is your favorite? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!