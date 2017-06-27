As we reported earlier today, the latest version of Google Play Music (7.9.4920) started rolling out yesterday and once installed, many users are seeing the app crashes when the phone or tablet is connected to a Bluetooth device. Thankfully, there is an easy but tedious temporary fix until Google pushes a new build of Play Music that has fixed this problem…

How to fix Google Play Music v7.9 crash:

Go to your Android device’s settings menu or pull down your quick settings panel Toggle Bluetooth off Open the Google Play Music application

Now that Google Play Music has successfully launched, you can turn Bluetooth back on and reconnect your phone or tablet with a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a speaker. From our testing, the app did not crash again unless it was closed. If Play Music begins to crash again, you will need to repeat the above steps.

