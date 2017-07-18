What would you use a consumer version of Google Glass for today? [Poll]

Glass is one of the only products to come out of Alphabet’s X that has made it into the hands of developers and even consumers. The initial product was called the Explorer Edition, but the public-facing project itself was shelved while Google figured out what it wanted from its head-mounted wearable. Today, Alphabet officially announced that it has been working on the next-generation of Glass called the Enterprise Edition.

To many, Google Glass was released well before its time. At the time, many were weary of the head-mounted computer and its highly visible camera. While the Enterprise Edition shares many of the initial product’s designs and features, this became less of an issue over the last several years of development because it has been hidden within businesses.

Today, though, most aren’t as concerned with others in public using or even wearing technology. While not in the same realm as Glass, Snap Inc. was able to release its Snapchat Spectacles that also have a built-in camera without much public concern. The idea of wearables has become so universally accepted that rumors are floating around that even Apple is looking to create an AR-centric pair of smart glasses.

So, if Google were to bring back the consumer version of Glass, what would you use it for? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

