Sundar Pichai cancels Google’s diversity, expression Town Hall due to employee doxxing & harassment

Coinciding with Monday’s firing of the Googler behind the anti-diversity document, Sundar Pichai announced an all-hands meeting set for today. The Town Hall on gender, expression, and other issues was abruptly canceled this afternoon over fears of online harassment.

Nintendo Switch

Pichai sent the email announcing (via Recode) the cancellation approximately 30 minutes before the Town Hall was to begin. The CEO, along with Google’s leadership team, was set to host a discussion on the issues that have sprung up since the document’s release last weekend.

The company’s 60,000 employees would have a chance to ask questions on issues ranging from diversity, expression, and how the firing of the document’s author was handled.

Similar to their weekly company-wide meeting, Googlers were able to post and vote on questions ahead of time through their internal Dory Q&A tool. However, Pichai revealed that those questions, along with questioners’ names, were leaked “externally” this afternoon.

As a result, Pichai notes that “on some websites Googlers are now being named personally.” With employees voicing their concerns, Google moved to cancel today’s Town Hall. In its place, the company will “create a better set of conditions for us to have the discussion.”

So in the coming days we will find several forums to gather and engage with Googlers, where people can feel comfortable to speak freely.

The full email from Sundar is below: