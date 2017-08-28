Samsung Galaxy J7+: Hands-on photos showcase a metal body and dual cameras [Gallery]

Following the announcement of the Galaxy Note 8 last week, Samsung has finally given in to the trend of dual rear-cameras. The next Samsung phone to boast dual cameras on its backside is reported to be the Galaxy J7+, and a new batch of hands-on photos for the device leaves very little to the imagination.

Nine different photos of the Galaxy J7+ were uploaded to Weibo late last night, and they give us a very good idea of what to expect from the phone once Samsung decides to officially announce it.

The front of the J7+ is home to a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display, and although you won’t be getting a fancy Infinity Display like you would with a Galaxy S8, S8+, or Note 8, the larger bezel on the bottom allows for a front-facing fingerprint scanner that’s tremendously easier to access than what we’ve been seeing on Samsung’s recent flagship entries.

Samsung appears to have opted for a unibody metal construction with the Galaxy J7+, and although the overall aesthetic isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, it still looks very clean and attractive from a minimalist point of view.

Additionally, these photos also confirm that the Galaxy J7+ will be Samsung’s next phone to feature a dual-camera system. This is something that we first reported on late last week, but this is the first time we’ve actually seen the camera setup (or the J7+ as a whole) in hands-on photos.

The main camera on the J7+ is rumored to be a 13MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, whereas the second sensor will be a 5MP one with an aperture of f/1.9. We don’t currently know how exactly these two cameras will work with one another, but promotional images we’ve previously seen indicate that they’ll work similarly to the Note 8 with Samsung’s new Live Focus feature for portrait photos.

Other rumored specs for the Galaxy J7+ include an octa-core 2.39GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery, 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 256GB, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Samsung has yet to make any official comment or statement regarding the existence of the Galaxy J7+, but with IFA officially beginning later this week, our guess is that this will be where Samsung decides to introduce its latest handset.

