Moto X4 specs: 1080p 5.2-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistant, more

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto X4, bring the X line back from the dead. Just like this year’s Moto Z2 Force, the X4 features a dual camera setup. The biggest difference is the fact that the second lens on the X4 will be used to take wide-angle photos. The midrange handset has also been updated with a new refreshed design that is highlighted by the all-glass build…
UAG Cases
Learn More About the Moto X4
- Moto X4: Officially announced w/ dual-camera, IP68, and Amazon Alexa, coming later this fall
- Comment: Motorola might just win me back with the Moto X4
- Moto X4: Motorola’s latest will have a special glass design, dual-cameras, Snapdragon 630
- Opinion: Motorola has lost sight of what the Moto X originally stood for
Full hardware specifications for Motorola’s Moto X4:
|Moto X4
|Specification
|Android version
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Screen size
|5.2-inch IPS LCD
|Resolution
|1920×1080 pixels
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Primary camera
|12MP, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels & 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 120-degree wide angle lens
|Front camera
|16MP, f/2.0, 1-micron pixels, selfie flash
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core, 2.2 GHz & Adreno 508 GPU, 650 MHz
|Storage
|32GB (U.S., LATAM), 32/64GB (EMEA, APAC)
|Expandable storage up to
|2TB
|RAM
|3GB (U.S., LATAM), 4GB (APAC), 3/4GB (EMEA)
|Battery
|3000mAh (nonremovable)
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Weight
|163 g
|Dimensions
|148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm
|Other features
|IP68 water & dust resistant
|Color options
|Super Black, Sterling Blue
|Carrier availability
|TBD
|Base price off-contract
|~$450
|In-box accessories
|USB-C charging cable, turbo charging wall adaptor