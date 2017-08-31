Moto X4 specs: 1080p 5.2-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistant, more

- Aug. 31st 2017 11:48 am PT

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto X4, bring the X line back from the dead. Just like this year’s Moto Z2 Force, the X4 features a dual camera setup. The biggest difference is the fact that the second lens on the X4 will be used to take wide-angle photos. The midrange handset has also been updated with a new refreshed design that is highlighted by the all-glass build…

Full hardware specifications for Motorola’s Moto X4:

Moto X4 Specification
Android version Android 7.1 Nougat
Screen size 5.2-inch IPS LCD
Resolution 1920×1080 pixels
PPI 424 ppi
Primary camera 12MP, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels & 8MP, f/2.2, 1.12-micron pixels, 120-degree wide angle lens
Front camera 16MP, f/2.0, 1-micron pixels, selfie flash
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core, 2.2 GHz & Adreno 508 GPU, 650 MHz
Storage 32GB (U.S., LATAM), 32/64GB (EMEA, APAC)
Expandable storage up to 2TB
RAM 3GB (U.S., LATAM), 4GB (APAC), 3/4GB (EMEA)
Battery 3000mAh (nonremovable)
Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack
Weight 163 g
Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm
Other features IP68 water & dust resistant
Color options Super Black, Sterling Blue
Carrier availability TBD
Base price off-contract ~$450
In-box accessories USB-C charging cable, turbo charging wall adaptor

