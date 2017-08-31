Moto X4 specs: 1080p 5.2-inch display, IP68 water and dust resistant, more

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto X4, bring the X line back from the dead. Just like this year’s Moto Z2 Force, the X4 features a dual camera setup. The biggest difference is the fact that the second lens on the X4 will be used to take wide-angle photos. The midrange handset has also been updated with a new refreshed design that is highlighted by the all-glass build…

UAG Cases

Learn More About the Moto X4

Full hardware specifications for Motorola’s Moto X4: