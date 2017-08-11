Moto X4: Motorola’s latest will have a special glass design, dual-cameras, Snapdragon 630

Motorola’s upcoming Moto X4 has been talked about quite a lot over the past few weeks, and thanks to a new report, we now supposedly know everything there is about the latest entry in the X series – including its final design and specifications…

We spotted some very revealing hands-on photos of the X4 yesterday and Android Authority’s render of the device lines up perfectly. The front of the phone will be home to a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 display (just like the 2014 Moto X), and below that is a fingerprint sensor that will likely double as a one-button navigation system like we’ve seen on other Moto devices this year. Above the display is the X4’s 16MP front-facing camera, which is expected to feature a f/2.0 aperture, a 1.0µm pixel size, and 4K video recording at 30 FPS. Also like other Moto devices this year, the front-facing camera is accompanied by its own flash.

The X4 features glass on the front and back, and this is all sandwiched together with a metal frame. While the glass on the front of the X4 is a pretty standard affair, the glass on the back has been contoured so that it will shimmer and reflect light similar to what we’ve seen on devices like the Honor 8 and HTC U11. The X4 will have a width of 7.99mm and weigh 163 grams — making it both thicker and heavier than the Z2 Force’s 6.1mm thickness and 143-gram weight. Thanks to this, the X4 will have a larger 3,000 mAh battery compared to the 2,730 mAh unit in the Z2 Force.

Other specifications for the Moto X4 include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage in North/Latin America and Europe (4GB and 64GB in the Asia Pacific), IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 12MP + 8MP dual-camera system on the back. The primary 12MP sensor features a f/2.0 aperture with a 1.4µm pixel size, whereas the 8MP secondary sensor is a wide-angle shooter than can capture images with a 120-degree field of view.

Motorola’s Moto X4 will be available in both Sterling Blue and Super Black, but there’s currently no official word as to when the phone will be released or how much it’ll cost. Earlier reports indicate that the phone will have a price tag of around $400 in the US, and based on these specifications, we’re inclined to believe that this is still the case.

The Moto X4 clearly won’t be a competitor to Google’s Pixel 2, but assuming that the X4 does make its way to Project Fi like we’re expecting, it looks like it’ll be a solid, budget entry into Google’s mobile service plan.

