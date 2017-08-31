T-Mobile announces latest Un-Carrier event for Sept. 6

T-Mobile has proven itself to be one of the most disruptive forces when its comes to MVNOs, and the company has achieved this with its popular “Un-Carrier” movement that’s been going on over the past few years. Today, T-Mobile announced that it’ll be holding an event on September 6 to talk about the what’s coming next to the service.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about what’ll be announced. T-Mobile says that the event will be called “Un-Carrier Next” and that it’ll be announcing “what’s next for the Un-carrier and how the company will continue to change wireless for good,” but that’s about it.

The latest update in the Un-Carrier movement came at CES this past January when T-Mobile announced that it would be including all taxes and fees with its advertised monthly costs so that customers would pay exactly what they see online or in stores. This certainly wasn’t the biggest change we’ve ever seen from T-Mobile, but it was still a greatly appreciated one.

Although it wasn’t technically part of the Un-Carrier movement, T-Mobile also released its own REVVL Android phone earlier this month as a way of kicking off Smartpicks — a curated list of budget Android phones available on T-Mobile that all cost $0 down and then between $5 and $8/month. Along with the REVVL, T-Mobile is also expected to launch another self-branded device that’s currently known as the Alchemy. We’re currently anticipating the Alchemy to drop at some point in October, so it’s possible that T-Mobile will use this time to tease the phone or surprise us with an earlier release.

Or it could be something else entirely that’s not related to its Android phones. We simply have no idea at this point.

T-Mobile’s Un-Carrier Next will be taking place Wednesday, September 6th at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST), and all of the updates from the event will be added to T-Mobile’s website as they’re announced. In the meantime, you can check out the company’s teaser trailer featuring everyone’s favorite overcaffeinated CEO.

