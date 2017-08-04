One of T-Mobile’s first smartphones is the magenta-accented, dual-camera ‘Alchemy’

We see exclusive devices on every carrier, but it’s been a little while since US carriers have experimented with their own, self-branded smartphones. A few months ago we heard about the T-Mobile REVVL and today, we’re getting details on another smartphone the ‘Uncarrier’ is developing — the T-Mobile Alchemy.

Courtesy of Android Authority, we have a first look and details on this upcoming Android smartphone. There aren’t any specifications available, but we do know that the “Alchemy” is set to be a low-end device. Despite that, it brings both a dual-camera system and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, all accented by T-Mobile’s signature magenta color. The T-Mobile logo is also seen on the rear right above the speaker.

The phone is also expected to use microUSB for charging, run on top of a near-stock build of Android with T-Mobile apps pre-installed, and offer up a microSD card slot.

A release date or specific pricing are unknown on this device, but the October date on the render is a good indication that we’re at least a few weeks away from the official launch.