ZTE Axon Multy: A dual-screen Android phone that’s reportedly coming this October for $650

One trend that’s been consistent this year is the use of tall, narrow displays with minimal bezels. Devices like the LG V30, Note 8, and Essential Phone are prime examples, but one device that’s apparently foregoing this trend and opting for something different is the ZTE Axon Multy.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

According to someone who was recently briefed on the Multy’s features (via VentureBeat), ZTE’s return to the Axon series will utilize a folding clamshell body that will house two separate screens. When the phone is folded up, one display will be on the front while the other rests on the back. However, when you open up the Multy, those two displays (each with a resolution of 1920 x 1080) will come together to create a combined screen size of 6.8-inches.

There’s no word on what materials the Multy will be made out of, but even when the phone is folded together, it will only be around 10mm thick. That might be thicker than the likes of the V30 and Note 8 (7.4mm and 8.6mm respectively), but considering the fact that the Multy will be housing two displays and a folding mechanism, the reported 10mm thickness sounds very reasonable.

Other specs for the ZTE Axon Multy include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, 20MP rear-facing camera, and a 3,120 mAh battery.

A folding smartphone design with two screens is quite a bit different from the current offerings on the market, and while it sounds interesting to read about it, the question remains as to whether or not this has any real world benefits.

It’s said that AT&T will be the exclusive carrier of the Multy and that the carrier will be marketing its DirectTV and DirecTV Now services alongside the phone.

Being able to carry around a 6.8-inch display canvas in your pocket for media consumption admittedly sounds like a nice package, but we’ll have to wait until we actually get our hands on the Multy to see if this is worth the non-traditional design and form factor.

AT&T is reported to launch the ZTE Axon Multy at some point in mid-October for $650.

More Android News:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: