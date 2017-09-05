Some Android Oreo users reporting that mobile data is still used with Wi-Fi turned on, Google working on a fix

Although factory images for Android 8.0 Oreo were released over two weeks ago, OTA updates for unlocked and Verizon Pixels just started rolling out early last week. While it’s great that more people are finally getting their hands on the latest that Android has to offer, a new bug has popped up that could cause some serious headaches with your data plan.

Last night, Redditor Unusual_Sauce took to the site to report that, after updating their phone to Android Oreo, mobile data was being favored and used even when Wi-Fi was turned on. Unusual_Sauce first noticed the issue after seeing a spike in data usage, and was forced to turn off mobile data when at home to ensure that only the Wi-Fi network was being used.

Other users chimed in saying that the 8.0 Oreo update changed the “mobile data always active” setting under Developer Options to be enabled when it was previously disabled by default. In other words, mobile data is always running even when it doesn’t need to be — such as when you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Google is reportedly aware of this issue and is looking into a fix, and although not everyone has reported that they’ve got this bug on their device, it might be worth keeping an eye on your data usage to see whether or not you’re burning through more of it than prior to the 8.0 Oreo update.

To check your data usage, swipe down to your Quick Settings and then hold down on Mobile Data. If you are noticing a higher usage in mobile data, and need to do something before Google rolls out a permanent fix, you can try going to Developer Options and toggling off “Mobile data always active” to ensure that your mobile data is definitely turned off and inactive when connected to Wi-Fi.

There’s currently no word as to when Google will be rolling out a fix for this, and while this really isn’t that big of a deal for people with unlimited data plans, those with a limited amount to use each month could be facing a higher than expected phone bill.

