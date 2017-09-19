Samsung Galaxy S8, Active and Note 8: How to disable the Bixby button

Since its launch, users have been asking Samsung for a way to either disable to remap the physical Bixby button. Although the company has gone out of its way to block third-party applications that did remap the button, Samsung did recently push out an update that allows users to disable the physical Bixby button (to an extent)…

While Samsung isn’t giving up on Bixby just yet, it does appear to have heard customer’s complaints about accidentally pressing the button and having the full application launch. The below steps will walk you through disabling the single button press that typically launches Bixby home. If you press and hold the button, it will still start the Bixby voice assistant.

How to disable the Bixby button

Launch Bixby home by pressing on the physical Bixby button. Alternatively, you can launch the Bixby app from the app drawer Tap on the gear icon located on top most menu bar A Bixby key option should reveal itself. Toggle it off to disable the launch of Bixby home when single pressing the physical Bixby button If that option isn’t working for you, tap on the three-dot icon located on the top right of the display and select Settings Scroll down to the bottom of the options and select Bixby key Tap on Don’t open anything to disable the launch of Bixby home when single pressing the physical Bixby button

