How to replicate the Pixel 2’s new calendar widget on any Android phone using ‘Another Widget’

At last week’s Made by Google event, we saw two new Pixels, both sporting a new calendar widget. What’s nice about this widget is its sheer simplicity, prominently showing the user’s next calendar event, its scheduled duration, and the current weather.

Since we don’t know if this will make its way to other phones, an app developer has recreated the widget for all to use on any Android smartphone…

After installing and using the widget myself, I have to say that it’s an excellent recreation of the one Google showed off on the Google Pixel 2. It doesn’t appear to be as polished as the one we saw in our hands-on with the phones, but it nails the essential details.

Within the settings menu, I wasn’t able to modify the option to show all-day events, had problems with it syncing some calendar events, and some reviews on the Play Store are complaining about its weather accuracy.

As Another Widget was just released (and Google only first showed off this home screen look less than a week ago), I’m sure its developer is taking note of these problems and will hopefully address them in a future update.

How to replicate the Pixel 2’s new calendar widget:

Download Another Widget from the Play Store (it’s free) Launch the Another Widget application and grant it permission to access your calendar and location Now you should be able to see a preview of the widget. Below the preview, you can customize which calendars it shows, whether or not it shows “All Day Events,” and your preferred unit of temperature measurement Go back to your homescreen and long press on an empty area Tap on Widgets Locate Another Widget and long press on it until it takes you to your homescreen Lift your finger to place it wherever you would like it to be displayed You can adjust the widget’s size by long pressing on it until your phone vibrates and a white box appears around the widget. Simply change its size by moving the white dots inward or outward

