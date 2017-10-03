Google Home’s Night Mode lets you lower its volume and lights at night, here’s how to use it

Have you ever used your Google Home at the dead of night and have it scream back at you because you forgot to lower its volume? Well, this should be a thing of the past as Google is now rolling out a feature called Night Mode allowing users to dim the Home’s lights and volume during set days and times. Here’s how it works…

As first reported by Android Police, Night Mode is rolling out right now for those in the Google Home Preview Program. It allows users to enable a do not disturb mode blocking all sounds including reminders, broadcast messages, and other notifications as well as set specific volume and LED brightness. The do not disturb feature can be toggled on and off at the bottom of the menu.

How to enable Night Mode

Launch the Home application Tap on the television/speaker icon in the top right corner of the display Scroll down the list of devices and locate your Google Home Tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of the option Select Settings Scroll down and tap on Enable night mode under the Device Info subheading Tap on the toggle at the top of the display to enable Night Mode

How to adjust when Night Mode is enabled

Follow all of the above steps to enable Night Mode Under the Night mode is active subheading, you will find a From and to section Tap on the pencil icon next to each option to set and starting and ending time Below this section, tap on each icon resembling the days of the week to decide when Night Mode will be enabled

How to adjust the LED brightness and maximum volume at night

Follow all of the steps from the first tutorial Scroll to the bottom of the menu You will see a slider next to both the LED brightness and maximum brightness. Adjust this to set each. You will see and hear the selected volume on the Google Home as you change it in real time

