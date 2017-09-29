How to move Chrome’s address bar to the bottom of the display

Back in June, the Dev release track of Chrome for Android was updated and moved the address bar to the bottom of the display by default. This change hasn’t made its way to the stable build of the Chrome browser, but there is a way to manually make this change. Here’s how…
How to move Chrome’s address bar
- Open the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone or tablet
- Type in chrome://flags and hit the enter key. You will be taken to a page with experimental features
- Scroll down the list and locate Chrome Home. If you can’t find it, tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select Find in page. In the search bar, type in Chrome Home
- The toggle for the option should be set to Default. Tap on it and select Enable
- A pop-up will appear asking you to select Relaunch now. When done, the changes will go into effect and Chrome’s address bar will be located at the bottom of the display
