Google Daydream (2nd gen.) is now available to purchase on the Google Store

Announced on October 4th at the Made by Google event in San Francisco, the new Daydream View is now available for purchase on the Google Store. Visiting the Google Daydream page between then and now presented you with an option to join a waitlist, but now you can give Google your $99 if you want.

As we noted in our hands-on with the new Daydream View earlier this month, the new model has a few key changes: a new heatsink for better heat dissipation, a wider field of view, a more comfortable fit, and a new top head strap. It’s also a smidge more expensive, up to $99 from $79 last year.

Other than those minor changes, the headset is mostly the same. You can get it in a few colors; charcoal and chalk are two shades of gray, while coral is the awesome new pinkish red that Google’s been painting its new products. You can get it with free shipping right now by clicking over to the Google Store.

Google today also made its Pixel 2 and 2 XL available for purchase on the Google Store for Australians.

