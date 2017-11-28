LG V30 gets an Android Oreo beta test, rolling out now starting in Korea

The LG V30 is definitely one of the more underrated devices on the market today, and soon it will join the expanding “Oreo Club” thanks to a beta test which is now rolling out.

As is usually the case with these early beta tests, Oreo for the V30 is only available so far in LG’s home country of South Korea. The update, rolling out now to the V30 and V30+ according to TheAndroidSoul, brings along Android Oreo, as well as the latest November monthly security patch and weighs in at around 1.2GB.

While LG likely isn’t looking to bring in too many more beta testers, those who have a compatible device and live in South Korea do have the option to sign up for the beta test in LG’s “Quick Help” application. If LG is accepting testers, an “OS Preview” banner will appear within the app.

It’s unclear when LG plans to rollout Oreo to the V30 in other regions, but with beta testing underway, it’s likely going to start the stable rollout in the next couple of months.

