Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get a rare discount of up to $75 off

Google doesn’t give its flagship phone discounts all that often. We’ve seen quite a few discounts from the likes of Verizon and Best Buy, but now, for the first time since its release, the Google Store is discounting the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The best gifts for Android users

Usual retail pricing on the smaller Google Pixel 2 lands at $649 for the 64GB model. If you act now, though, the Google Store is offering that same model for $599. That also cuts Google’s monthly financing rate to $24.96 a month. You can simply add $100 if you’d prefer 128GB of storage.

On the other hand, Google’s larger flagship, the Pixel 2 XL, is getting discounted by $75. That takes the base pricing down to $775 from $850. Monthly financing also drops to $32.25, and the 128GB still adds $100.

Of course, you can also cut the price down even further with a trade-in which can be valued at up to $435 depending on what device you’re upgrading from. For either device, you can configure your various options directly on the Google Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: