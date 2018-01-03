Do you prefer the outgoing Google Calendar UI from 2006 or its redesigned replacement? [Poll]

Back in October of last year, Google announced a cleaned up and refreshed version of Google Calendar for the web. On top of receiving a fresh coat of paint, Google worked to add features to the online calendar to make it easier to add events, format calendar invites, and much more.

As the new design will automatically replace the outgoing version starting on January 8, we wanted to know if you prefer the look of the 2017 redesign more than the version from 2006 leaving the web in a couple of days…

Obviously, the most prominent change to Google Calendar is the design. Influenced by the newer versions of the Calendar app for Android and iOS, the web interface shrinks down the items like the search bar and other peripherals and puts the focus on the calendar itself. This plus a modern font and brighter colors make for a better viewing and user experience.

As far features are concerned, Google added things that felt more modern and would help users accomplish tasks more efficiently. These include allowing users to see pop-up contact cards when hovering over meeting participants, improved calendar sharing, and support for rich text formatting when adding calendar event descriptions.

If you haven’t yet tried out the new design and don’t want to wait until January 8 for the switch to happen automatically, you can select the blue Use new Calendar button in the upper right-hand corner of the Google Calendar interface.

So, do you like the look of the redesigned Google Calendar? Are you surprised it took Google so long to update one of its most popular web services? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Old Google Calendar Design New Google Calendar Design

