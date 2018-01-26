Fuchsia Friday: What are Stories and Modules?

Earlier this week, we took a broad look at what Google’s Fuchsia OS could mean if and when it’s finished. Today, we begin a new series of diving in and taking a closer look at the variety of unique features and changes that the operating system offers. Our first topic is Stories and Modules, and how they could radically change the way you use your phone and desktop.

In Android and iOS, your apps are either open or closed. If you want to open more than one thing, most apps just offer a tab view, like your browser. Some apps, like YouTube, don’t even allow that much.

Fuchsia’s modular system shakes up the smartphone dynamic. Every app consists of one or more modules, which act as a view or a possible action. Each module is standalone and can be opened multiple times (like having two calculators open, for instance).

Modular provides a framework for ephemerally downloaded applications which may have been implemented in different programming languages to run in a shared context and provide a composed experience to the user. The framework is also responsible for application lifecycle, resource management, view hierarchy, authentication, etc.

This alone is a big improvement, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Fuchsia also introduces the idea of Stories. Stories are one or more modules from different apps (or the same app) combining together to make one task or complete thought.

A story is a logical container for a root application along with associated data. An instance of a story can be created, deleted, started and stopped by the system in response to user actions. Creating a new story instance creates an entry in the user’s ledger which stores the data associated with this story instance; deleting a story instance deletes the associated data.

Expect to see us explain more on Fuchsia’s “ledger” and how it works next week. For a basic idea, you can read our initial overview post on Fuchsia OS.

Indeed, Fuchsia doesn’t have “Recent Apps” like a current smart device OS, but instead “Recent Stories.”

Each “module” opens in its own “story,” and to make a combined story, simply drag two stories together and resize your view to meet your needs. You can continue to expand in this way without any apparent limits, though this is likely to change in some future final build of Fuchsia.

Let’s use writing a research paper as a practical example. You open Google Docs to write, and Chrome to do some searching. For convenience, you open Recent Stories and drag together Chrome and Docs. This puts them together in a split screen view. You get to work and decide you need a place to keep notes. Simply open up a notepad or Evernote and drag it into your Story. Now you can adjust your view to split however you think best, probably Google Docs on the left half and Chrome and your notes split horizontally on the right.

Your “Now Feed” will also contain suggestions of stories you may want to start or past stories to resume, such as conversations to resume, places to go, emails to check, and more.

Altogether, Stories are designed to change the way you we do things on our mobile devices by keeping our thoughts organized into tasks, rather than separated out on an app-by-app basis. And I’m sure once we get our hands on it, we’ll wonder how we ever worked without it.

Fuchsia Friday is a new series where we dive into the Fuchsia source code and interpret what the current state of the OS might mean for the finished product. All information in this article is speculation based on available information and is subject to change.

