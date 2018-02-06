How to use Snapchat’s new font and Do Not Disturb features on Android

As Snapchat continues to work on a redesign of its Android application, it is periodically adding new features. Two of the latest are new font tools and a Do Not Disturb feature. Here is how to use both on Android…

Steps to using Snapchat’s new font and Do Not Disturb features

Download Snapchat Use the new font styles Activate Do Not Disturb mode

1. Download Snapchat

The first thing you need to do is download the Snapchat application from the Play Store. If you already have it installed, make sure you are updated to the latest version.

Additionally, if you want these types of features early, you can sign up to beta test Snapchat.

2. Use the new font styles

Now that Snapchat is installed take a photo from the main screen. Next, tap anywhere on the screen and your keyboard will pop up. Directly above the keyboard, as long as the feature has rolled out to your app, should be a new row of different character styles. You can scroll left and right through the various options until you find you that you like.

Now you can type a message and it should appear on the screen in the selected style. Without tapping off the text, you can adjust the font’s color using the slider in the top right corner of the interface.

After you’re done, all you need to do is tap on the blue arrow button in the bottom right corner to send the picture to your friends.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Activate Do Not Disturb mode

Whether you’re getting a lot of messages from an individual or a group of people, you can now enable Do Not Disturb mode on a case-by-case basis. To do this, you first need to enter the ‘Friends’ section of Snapchat. You can do this by tapping on the message icon in the lower left side of the screen or by swiping inward from the left side of the screen.

From there, find a person or group chat that you want to mute and long press on it. An information card should pop up with options to contact the person. Select the Settings option and another pop-up should appear. Choose Do Not Disturb and you should no longer receive notification about new messages.

You can reverse this choice at any time by following the same steps and choosing Turn On Notifications.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

