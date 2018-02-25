How to watch Sony’s MWC 2018 press conference on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

In years past, Sony has used MWC to release some of its flagship smartphones. This year looks to be no different. Here’s how to watch Sony’s MWC 2018 event live.

How to watch Sony’s MWC 2018 press conference

Several days ago, an image of the upcoming Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact leaked, giving us our first look at what Sony could be announcing at MWC. But what made these Xperia phones stand out was the fact that Sony decided to go with a bezel-light design that looks significantly different than all of the company’s phones from the past five to six years.

In addition to the phones, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sony announce other devices in other categories outside of Android.

If you want to watch Sony’s MWC press conference, the company will livestream the event on its press page. We will embed a video here if one becomes available. Festivities kick off tonight, February 25, at 11:30pm PT/tomorrow morning, February 26, at 2:30am ET.

