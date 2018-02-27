Hands-on w/ Supcase & i-Blason cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus available now [Video]

As usual, cases from i-Blason and Supcase are some of the first arriving today for Samsung’s new devices, with updated collections for both the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. The same team is behind both the i-Blason and Supcase brands, which have become known for being some of the first cases to hit the market for the latest smartphones. We’ve come to trust the brands for releasing reliable and affordable cases quickly for new devices without compromising on quality. The cases also offer great value and a number of different style options across the new brands.

Head below for a hands-on look at the new cases:

Hands-on with i-Blason and Supcase Galaxy S9 & S9+ cases:

i-Blason

Ares for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus ($18-$22)

The Ares case from i-Blason is one of its most popular available for previous generation devices and now for both the Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus. The case features 360 degree protection with a full one piece body design that includes a PET integrated curved screen protector built-in while still remaining slim.

This case (pictured below) sports a clear, scratch-proof back plate so you can continue to show off your S9’s design without compromising on protection. It also includes a heavy duty wraparound TPU bumper for maximum shock and drop protection. The case is available in multiple color options for both the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus now.

Luna for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus ($15-17)

This is the company’s ‘hybrid’ case, offering the finest mix of slim and lightweight in a polycarbonate and TPU shell, that still offers more than enough protection for day to day use. The material used on this case is extremely resistant to fingerprints, and the raised lip on either end ensures your display stays protected if the device is dropped or placed face down.

The Luna is confirmed to fully support wireless charging and comes in a selection of color options including Rose Gold, Black, Marble, and Blue.

Armorbox for Galaxy S9 Plus ($18-$20)

For those after ultimate protection for their Galaxy S9 Plus, i-Blason’s Armorbox offers an affordable option to some of the similar more expensive two-layer protective cases on the market. The Armorbox comes in at under $20 and features a built-in kickstand, side grips, and a detachable belt clip holster.

Supcase

The Unicorn Beetle Clear series for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is the company’s best-selling case updated specifically for Samsung’s new devices. Made with an easy-to-grip soft TPU bumper and either a fully transparent or frosted back, the case provides ultimate drop protection with quality materials without obstructing your view of the S9’s design. It also includes raised lips to keep your display protected when placed faced down.

UB PRO for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus ($20-$23)

The Unicorn Beetle Pro is much like the Unicorn Beetle clear series above, but it adds in 360 protection with a three-piece system that includes a front shield built-in screen protector, back plate and hands-free rotatable holster. The dual-layer TPU/PC construction also includes a built-in screen protector and side grips.

Shop i-Blason and Supcase cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus.